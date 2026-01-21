Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 354.71 and traded as low as GBX 345. Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 345.50, with a volume of 46,690 shares changing hands.

MER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mears Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 499.75.

The company has a market capitalization of £287.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 354.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services. It provides housing management services, which include supply of affordable homes to public and private sectors; emergency and temporary accommodation services; affordable housing/social housing management; housing with care services; private rented sector; stock acquisition; mears housing solutions; and housing services to central government departments.

