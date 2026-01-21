TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.71 and traded as low as C$18.78. TELUS shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 3,804,794 shares traded.
TELUS News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting TELUS this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TELUS gained visibility on sustainability, ranking 21st on Corporate Knights’ 2026 Global 100 — a credibility boost for ESG-focused investors that can support longer-term demand for the stock. TELUS ranks 21st on Corporate Knights’ 2026 Global 100 list of most sustainable companies
- Positive Sentiment: TELUS is expanding free-ad-supported TV (FAST) content via partnerships (Just For Laughs, Blue Ant Media), which can lift video distribution, ad revenues and customer engagement if monetized effectively. Just For Laughs & TELUS Team Up for FAST Comedy Content
- Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage confirms FAST channel launches on TELUS’ platform, reinforcing the execution story around growing content offerings and distribution partnerships. Blue Ant Media, Just For Laughs launch FAST channels on Canada’s Telus
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target from C$22.50 to C$22.00 but kept an “outperform” rating — still implying meaningful upside versus the current share price, though the cut signals tempered near-term expectations. Read More
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning dividend safety (headlines highlighting an ~8.8% yield and comparisons to “safer” dividend stocks) can both attract income buyers and raise concern about payout sustainability — keep an eye on free cash flow and payout ratio disclosures. It’s a whopping 8.8%, but is Telus’s dividend safe? Telus stock has a nice yield, but this dividend stock looks safer
- Negative Sentiment: A wrongful-death lawsuit alleging failed 911 calls introduces legal and reputational risk; investors should monitor litigation details and any regulatory attention that could lead to fines or operational changes. Family of man who died of heart attack after 911 calls failed sues Telus
- Negative Sentiment: Employee unrest over a voluntary severance package and criticism from labour groups can hurt morale and lead to service disruption or increased costs if broader restructuring follows. Telus delivers voluntary severance package ‘gut punch’ to workers
- Negative Sentiment: Shares recently crossed below their 200-day moving average, a technical signal that can pressure sentiment and trigger selling if not quickly reversed; monitor volume and support levels. TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Desjardins set a C$23.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.79.
TELUS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.69. The company has a market cap of C$28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TELUS
Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.