TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.71 and traded as low as C$18.78. TELUS shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 3,804,794 shares traded.

TELUS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TELUS this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Desjardins set a C$23.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.79.

TELUS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.69. The company has a market cap of C$28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

Featured Stories

