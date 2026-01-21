International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.46 and traded as high as GBX 416.10. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 410.50, with a volume of 11,397,527 shares.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 620 to GBX 630 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 475 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 455.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.09.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

