CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $81.11. Approximately 17,577,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 26,920,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

CoreWeave Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $261,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,135.68. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $22,311,562.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,752,555 shares of company stock valued at $399,373,015.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Nvidia Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.