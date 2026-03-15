Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 147,643 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,643 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $166,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after buying an additional 7,371,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,657,000 after buying an additional 3,266,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after buying an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.91 and a 200-day moving average of $206.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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