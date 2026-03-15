The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of The Ensign Group worth $86,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 872.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

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The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ENSG opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.97.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Zacks Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $26,033.26. Following the sale, the director owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,302.97. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.23, for a total value of $105,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,129.17. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,390. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Further Reading

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