Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $67.20 Million Stake in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,434 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Allegion worth $67,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

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Allegion Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.68.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Main acquired 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares at ~$149.61 on March 11 — insider purchases can signal management confidence and help investor sentiment. Insider Buy Filing

Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares at ~$149.61 on March 11 — insider purchases can signal management confidence and help investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Allegion raised its quarterly dividend to $0.55 (annualized $2.20), increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders — supportive for income-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement / MarketBeat

Allegion raised its quarterly dividend to $0.55 (annualized $2.20), increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders — supportive for income-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker rating remains “Hold” — implies limited analyst conviction for near-term upside despite mixed buy/hold split among firms. Consensus Recommendation

Consensus broker rating remains “Hold” — implies limited analyst conviction for near-term upside despite mixed buy/hold split among firms. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative write-up contrasts Allegion with Halma (HLMAF) — useful context for valuation and sector positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Financial Contrast

Comparative write-up contrasts Allegion with Halma (HLMAF) — useful context for valuation and sector positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its quarterly EPS estimate (Q4 FY26/quarter noted) from $2.23 to $2.19 — a downward revision to near-term earnings expectations that can weigh on the stock if further cuts follow. Zacks Estimate Cut

Zacks trimmed its quarterly EPS estimate (Q4 FY26/quarter noted) from $2.23 to $2.19 — a downward revision to near-term earnings expectations that can weigh on the stock if further cuts follow. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces urging investors to sell (e.g., “3 reasons to sell ALLE”) increase bearish sentiment and can pressure flows, especially given recent earnings miss and lowered guidance ranges. Sell Article

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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