Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Stock Holdings Boosted by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,140,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,203,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,864,000 after buying an additional 724,974 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $381,004,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 15,896,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,078,000 after buying an additional 4,221,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,241,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,210,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $647,931.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,472,126.89. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This represents a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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