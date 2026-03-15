Insider Selling: OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) CAO Sells $47,715.20 in Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $47,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,344. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pamela Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 8th, Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $153,387.90.

OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of OS opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OneStream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in OneStream by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,494 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in OneStream by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OS. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 price target on OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OS

About OneStream

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OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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