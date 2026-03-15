Insider Selling: OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) CAO Sells $47,715.20 in Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $47,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,344. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pamela Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 8th, Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $153,387.90.
OneStream Stock Performance
Shares of OS opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OneStream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in OneStream by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,494 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in OneStream by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OS. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 price target on OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OS
About OneStream
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
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