Alexis Alexander Sells 555 Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP Alexis Alexander sold 555 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $22,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $156,414. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avista Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.28. Avista Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

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Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.4925 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avista from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Avista from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avista

Institutional Trading of Avista

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Avista by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

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Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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