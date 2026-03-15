BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Purchases $34,050.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) Director C Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,735. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Bradford Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, C Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, C Bradford Richmond acquired 1,200 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $42,120.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,665,000 after acquiring an additional 640,648 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

Key Stories Impacting BJ’s Restaurants

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company director C. Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares at about $34.05, raising his stake to 18,700 shares — a vote of confidence from management that can help support the share price. Read More.

Company director C. Bradford Richmond purchased 1,000 shares at about $34.05, raising his stake to 18,700 shares — a vote of confidence from management that can help support the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BJ’s rolled out a limited?time “Monster Pizookie®” promotion (started March 12) — a marketing push that could modestly boost traffic and same-store sales if it gains traction. Read More.

BJ’s rolled out a limited?time “Monster Pizookie®” promotion (started March 12) — a marketing push that could modestly boost traffic and same-store sales if it gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short?interest figures reported anomalous values (0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days?to?cover), indicating a likely data/reporting error rather than meaningful short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning. Read More.

Recent short?interest figures reported anomalous values (0 shares / NaN changes and 0.0 days?to?cover), indicating a likely data/reporting error rather than meaningful short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Context: BJ’s beat on the top and bottom lines in its Feb. 25 quarter (EPS $0.66 vs. $0.60 est.; revenue $355.4M), a recent positive fundamental datapoint that investors will compare against revised forecasts. Read More.

Context: BJ’s beat on the top and bottom lines in its Feb. 25 quarter (EPS $0.66 vs. $0.60 est.; revenue $355.4M), a recent positive fundamental datapoint that investors will compare against revised forecasts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near? and medium?term EPS estimates (several quarters and FY2026–FY2028), trimming FY2026 to $2.18 from $2.24 and flagging Q3 2026 at just $0.03 — broad downward revisions that increase uncertainty about earnings momentum and are a headwind for the stock. Read More.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep?dish pizzas, California?style thin crust offerings and in?house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full?service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ’s Restaurants began as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago?style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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