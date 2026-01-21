Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 41.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) were up 41.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 375,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 149,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

