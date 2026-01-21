First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 20.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) were down 20.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,648,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 734,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

First Andes Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

