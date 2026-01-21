Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 108.77%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.