SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

