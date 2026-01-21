SG Americas Securities LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 383.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alamo Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 102,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.48 per share, with a total value of $49,697.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,280.08. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,058 shares of company stock valued at $175,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:ALG opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.29 and a one year high of $233.29. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

