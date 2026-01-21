ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $836.80 and last traded at $825.00, with a volume of 55381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $801.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $629.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.49.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $932.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. ASM International had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

