FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 153,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 108,368 shares.The stock last traded at $23.9750 and had previously closed at $24.00.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDTF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 58.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

