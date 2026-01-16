Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 351,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 196,414 shares.The stock last traded at $48.47 and had previously closed at $47.98.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

