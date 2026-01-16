KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 15% – Time to Sell?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 101,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 95,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

KDA Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About KDA Group

(Get Free Report)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.