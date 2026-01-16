Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.6050 and last traded at $6.64. 14,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 19,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sendas Distribuidora presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

