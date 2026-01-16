Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,534,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 678,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

