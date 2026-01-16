AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Magda Marquet Sells 11,000 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Magda Marquet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,923.90. This trade represents a 52.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. 125,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,701. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

