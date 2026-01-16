Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47. 88,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 87,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deep Yellow in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

