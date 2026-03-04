First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair downgraded Thermon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Thermon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Thermon Group Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.