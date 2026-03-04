First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,390 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 target price on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,170,094.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,748.83. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,769. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

