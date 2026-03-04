Michael Forman Buys 38,549 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Forman bought 38,549 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $200,454.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,422.40. This trade represents a 668.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

