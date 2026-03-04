Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $53,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BWM Planning LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 97,229 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,500,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 110.2% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

