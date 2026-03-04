Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $104.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $104,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $301.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

