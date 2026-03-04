Scott Tumbridge Sells 704,651 Shares of Mitchell Services (ASX:MSV) Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) insider Scott Tumbridge sold 704,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.55, for a total transaction of A$390,376.65.
Scott Tumbridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, Scott Tumbridge sold 620,884 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.49, for a total value of A$304,233.16.
- On Friday, February 27th, Scott Tumbridge sold 505,009 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.47, for a total value of A$237,354.23.
The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production. It also provides coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, underground coal drilling, and drill and blast services. The company was formerly known as Drill Torque Limited and changed its name to Mitchell Services Limited in December 2013.
