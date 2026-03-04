ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $25.25. ENB Financial shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 2,616 shares traded.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also provides direct deposit and direct payments of funds through electronic funds transfer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.