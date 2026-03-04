Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.34 and traded as high as GBX 414. Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 414, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

Caffyns Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 405.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.10.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo. Caffyns plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

