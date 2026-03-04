David Huml Buys 4,000 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) CEO David Huml acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $257,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 67,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,815.62. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tennant Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tennant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 502,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 26.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 344,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Tennant

Here are the key news stories impacting Tennant this week:

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.