David Huml Buys 4,000 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) CEO David Huml acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $257,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 67,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,815.62. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tennant Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $87.72.
Tennant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tennant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 502,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 26.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 344,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Tennant
Here are the key news stories impacting Tennant this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO David W. Huml bought 4,000 shares (~$64.39), increasing his stake — an explicit signal of insider confidence. CEO Form 4
- Positive Sentiment: Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased a total of 8,000 shares across Feb. 26–27 (avg. ~$61.6–$63.9), another management buy that supports insider conviction. Director Form 4
- Positive Sentiment: Director James T. Glerum acquired 8,163 shares at about $61.25 — a sizable insider purchase that can be read positively by investors. Glerum Form 4
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and rating shifts (mix of downgrades and reiterated buys) are circulating and could influence short?term sentiment but are routine following earnings/guidance moves. MarketBeat Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Tennant’s regular quarterly dividend (recently declared) remains in place, supporting income investors but less likely to move the stock immediately. Dividend/Stock Info
- Neutral Sentiment: The shares recently hit an annual low — a technical signal of recent selling pressure that investors should note when assessing risk. Annual Low Report
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Kirby McInerney, Pomerantz, Block & Leviton, Schall) launched investigations into Tennant after its February 24 Q4 results miss and reduced FY26 guidance — a material legal overhang that likely drove recent selling and elevated volatility. Kirby McInerney Alert Pomerantz Alert Block & Leviton Notice Schall Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Two directors (David Windley and Carol Eicher) sold shares in late Feb. (reductions of ~33% and ~9.8% of their holdings respectively) — insider sales that can weigh on market perception alongside the legal headlines. Windley Form 4 Eicher Form 4
About Tennant
Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.
Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.
