Phillip Ulrich Sells 4,106 Shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP Phillip Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0%

AEP stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $134.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

