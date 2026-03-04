LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 259.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,360,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 981,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,343,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.51 million. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $844,391.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,318,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,640.32. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 315,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,709. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,264. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

