18,719 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,719 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on B shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

