Erin Rose Neale Sells 2,257 Shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $39,565.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,460.43. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erin Rose Neale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Erin Rose Neale sold 1,802 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $26,975.94.

On Friday, January 2nd, Erin Rose Neale sold 280 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $3,984.40.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Erin Rose Neale sold 623 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $8,690.85.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $925.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,166 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sun Country Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allegiant announced a deal to acquire Sun Country, offering 0.1557 Allegiant shares plus $4.10 cash per SNCY share — this is the main catalyst pushing SNCY higher because it creates a defined takeover value for shareholders. Allegiant to buy Sun Country

Allegiant announced a deal to acquire Sun Country, offering 0.1557 Allegiant shares plus $4.10 cash per SNCY share — this is the main catalyst pushing SNCY higher because it creates a defined takeover value for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a “neutral” rating on SNCY with a $19 price target — a neutral stance that suggests limited additional analyst enthusiasm beyond the deal premium. JPMorgan reiterates neutral

JPMorgan reiterated a “neutral” rating on SNCY with a $19 price target — a neutral stance that suggests limited additional analyst enthusiasm beyond the deal premium. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti and Ademi LLP) launched investigations into whether the Allegiant offer process and price are fair — these probes raise the chance of shareholder litigation, which can delay closing or push for improved terms. KSF investigation

Two law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti and Ademi LLP) launched investigations into whether the Allegiant offer process and price are fair — these probes raise the chance of shareholder litigation, which can delay closing or push for improved terms. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales (CEO Jude Bricker sold ~5,062 shares; multiple SVPs and a VP also sold smaller amounts around Jan. 12) — concentrated insider selling can be perceived negatively by investors and add downward pressure or increase skepticism about management’s view of the deal/stock. CEO Form 4

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.