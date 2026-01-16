Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $511.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Dillard’s stock opened at $666.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $741.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $650.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

