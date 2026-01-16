18,070 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF $JULU Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.66% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 217,687.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,332 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Trading Up 14.0%

BATS JULU opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $28.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

