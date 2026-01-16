Deal Hudson Sells 1,675 Shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal Hudson sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $100,031.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,089.24. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATLC opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $917.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.94. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATLC. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Atlanticus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct?to?consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology?enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

