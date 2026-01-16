Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CFO Sells $78,204.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Vollero sold 300 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.68, for a total value of $78,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 255,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,556,296.24. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Andrew Vollero sold 3,674 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $959,685.54.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Andrew Vollero sold 500 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $130,030.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Andrew Vollero sold 8,413 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.72, for a total transaction of $2,126,133.36.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $228.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.75. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Reddit by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $2,078,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 120.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter worth about $2,666,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $186.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Positive Sentiment: Evercore/other broker coverage and bullish price?target moves have supported investor interest and liquidity, giving buyers a reason to step back in after dips. Evercore Initiates Coverage

Evercore/other broker coverage and bullish price?target moves have supported investor interest and liquidity, giving buyers a reason to step back in after dips. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other bullish takes (momentum/target bumps) have pushed Reddit into stronger quantitative momentum buckets, supporting upward re-rating potential if execution continues. Benzinga Wells Fargo Article

Wells Fargo and other bullish takes (momentum/target bumps) have pushed Reddit into stronger quantitative momentum buckets, supporting upward re-rating potential if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise partnerships (Emplifi integrating Reddit’s Enterprise API) expand monetization channels and make Reddit data more valuable to marketers — a constructive long?term revenue signal. Emplifi Partnership Release

Enterprise partnerships (Emplifi integrating Reddit’s Enterprise API) expand monetization channels and make Reddit data more valuable to marketers — a constructive long?term revenue signal. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming quarterly results (Feb. 5) are a clear near?term catalyst; traders are positioning ahead of the print, which raises short?term volatility but could re?rate the stock either way. Earnings Date Notice

Upcoming quarterly results (Feb. 5) are a clear near?term catalyst; traders are positioning ahead of the print, which raises short?term volatility but could re?rate the stock either way. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains broadly constructive (Moderate Buy / mid?$200s target), providing baseline support but limiting upside if results only meet expectations. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Analyst consensus remains broadly constructive (Moderate Buy / mid?$200s target), providing baseline support but limiting upside if results only meet expectations. Negative Sentiment: RBC flagged “challenging SMB ad checks” and mixed advertiser feedback — direct concerns about smaller?advertiser demand that could pressure near?term ad revenue growth and guide downside. RBC SMB Ad Checks

RBC flagged “challenging SMB ad checks” and mixed advertiser feedback — direct concerns about smaller?advertiser demand that could pressure near?term ad revenue growth and guide downside. Negative Sentiment: A wave of insider sales by senior executives (CFO and CTO) has attracted negative headlines and likely amplified selling pressure; SEC filings show multiple recent disposals. CFO SEC Filing

A wave of insider sales by senior executives (CFO and CTO) has attracted negative headlines and likely amplified selling pressure; SEC filings show multiple recent disposals. Negative Sentiment: Broader growth?stock weakness tied to sector headlines (e.g., regulatory/clinical delays in other large growth names) appears to have weighed on risk appetite and contributed to the stock stumble. Sector Headline: FDA Delay

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

