British Land (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Acquires 37 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker bought 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 per share, with a total value of £146.15.

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, David Walker acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £149.37.

British Land Trading Up 1.4%

LON:BLND opened at GBX 409.80 on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 318.60 and a one year high of GBX 423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 506 target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 424 price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 433.25.

Read Our Latest Report on British Land

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.