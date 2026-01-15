Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 276144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.0090.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $643.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.0288 dividend. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 470.0%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral resource development company focused on copper deposits in Chile. Its primary asset, the Minera Valle Central (MVC) project, recovers copper from tailings produced by Codelco’s Salvador Division and processes the material into copper concentrate. By leveraging existing plant infrastructure and water rights, Amerigo’s MVC operation delivers a lower-impact, cost-effective source of high-grade copper for global markets.

Amerigo holds the operating licence for MVC under a joint-venture framework with Codelco, Chile’s state-owned mining company.

