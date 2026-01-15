The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,078 and last traded at GBX 3,044, with a volume of 1097843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,030.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,175 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,186.43.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEIR

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,856.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,718.95. The company has a market cap of £7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton bought 573 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £16,468.02. Also, insider Brian Puffer purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,874 per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.20. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.