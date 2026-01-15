Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

In related news, Director John G. Nestor sold 7,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $84,098.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,119.96. The trade was a 48.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

