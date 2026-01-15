Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in Chart Industries by 364.5% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 95.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GTLS stock opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 252.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average is $196.79.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

