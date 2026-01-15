Financial Review: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rock Energy Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 5.16% 4.30% 2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.03 billion 1.61 $407.17 million $0.98 34.95

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Murphy Oil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rock Energy Resources and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil 2 13 0 0 1.87

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $29.58, suggesting a potential downside of 13.62%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.