Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Trading 30.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 3,920,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,904,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 4.33.

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

