Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,993 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 15th total of 59,250 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 165,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Imperial Tobacco Group Trading Up 0.7%

Imperial Tobacco Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 269,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Imperial Tobacco Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a yield of 537.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

