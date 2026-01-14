Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 264.7% in December

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,647 shares, an increase of 264.7% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 11,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

